Dallas Stars celebrate 2024 Hall of Fame inductees Brenden Morrow and Jim Lites Saturday was a celebration of the 2024 Dallas Stars Hall of Fame inductees Brenden Morrow and Jim Lites. Lites, who has been involved in every aspect of the team, has overseen nine division championships, presented trophies, and was part of the 1999 Stanley Cup victory. Morrow, a former captain of the Dallas Stars, signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the team, fulfilling a lifelong dream.