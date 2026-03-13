Dallas prepares for St. Patrick’s Day crowds on Greenville Avenue Dallas is gearing up for the return of its longtime St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a Greenville Avenue tradition drawing thousands for more than 40 years. Saturday’s parade runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a festival beginning at 9 a.m. and a block party stretching into the evening. Street closures are expected throughout Lower Greenville. Local businesses say the holiday crowds help boost visibility, but many work year‑round to keep customers coming back.