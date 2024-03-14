Watch CBS News

Dallas man prepares for his 5th solar eclipse

Bob Bedell is a self-proclaimed solar eclipse chaser. Since retiring, he's actually seen four solar eclipses, traveling as far as Russia to capture some stunning images. He's ready for his fifth right here in DFW.
