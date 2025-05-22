Dallas launches Summer of Safety to keep kids engaged and crime down As the school year winds down, the City of Dallas has kicked off its fourth annual Summer of Safety program, offering free and low-cost activities for kids and teens across the city. From crafts and music to pickleball leagues and museum trips, the initiative aims to keep youth engaged and out of trouble during summer break. City leaders say the program is working—Dallas has seen a decline in summer crime rates since the initiative began, a trend they call “unprecedented” in public safety.