Dallas ISD sees surge in "A" schools after $3.5 billion bond investment "You can do two things with money: you can spend it or you can invest it. And in this case, this is an investment. What happens to kids when they see new facilities, even the one we're in today," said Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, Dallas ISD Superintendent. "What that does is it reminds them that they are valued - and guess what that does? It brings out the best in students and then their parents partner with us. because they know that the school is their school."