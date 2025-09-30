Dallas ICE shooting victim’s partner says she learned of his death days later The partner of Norlan Guzman-Fuentes, the first person killed in last week’s Dallas ICE office shooting, says she had to contact a consulate to learn he had died — two days after the attack. She says authorities have denied her request to see his body before it’s returned to El Salvador. Guzman-Fuentes had lived in Dallas for five years and was in ICE custody at the time of the shooting. His partner says she’s struggling with unanswered questions about how he died and whether he suffered.