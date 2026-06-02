Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum highlights summer camps and family programs As summer begins and parents look for activities, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is offering a range of educational and engaging programs for families. President and CEO Mary Pat Higgins explains that summer is an ideal time for families to learn together, and the museum is hosting activities, including a camp for rising seventh‑graders and other hands‑on experiences designed to teach history, human rights, and empathy in an accessible way.