Dallas hair‑braiding pioneer builds a legacy through her own school A Dallas woman who once took on the State of Texas over natural hair‑braiding regulations is now shaping the next generation of stylists. After winning her fight to legally teach and practice natural hair braiding, she opened her own school, where she now trains students in both the craft and the cultural traditions behind it. Inside her classroom, the energy is joyful and deeply rooted in heritage, and she says seeing her legacy grow through her students is what moves her most.