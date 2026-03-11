Watch CBS News

Dallas group helps single moms rebuild stability

Interfaith Family Services says its mission is to help single mothers break the cycle of poverty by stabilizing families in crisis. Director of Family Services Sylvia Arenas explains that the organization provides housing support for families experiencing homelessness and financial assistance for those at risk of losing their homes. She says their three‑step methodology begins with eliminating barriers so families can move toward long‑term stability and independence.
