Dallas firefighter injured in early‑morning house fire expected to recover A Dallas firefighter is expected to be okay after being injured while battling a house fire on Birmingham Avenue early this morning. Crews arrived before 2 a.m. to find heavy flames and spent nearly an hour bringing the fire under control. The man who lives in the home suffered non‑life‑threatening burns to the upper body. Fire officials say the blaze was likely sparked by a hot appliance that had been unplugged before the homeowner left.