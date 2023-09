Dallas Fire and Rescue honors comrades in annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Monday marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks of 9/11. In Dallas, we take you live to the 12th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Comerica Bank Tower. Each year, first responders honor the memory and sacrifice of their comrades. Rodney Smith with Dallas Fire and Rescue tells us a little bit about why it is so important that they come out and do this each year.