Dallas City Hall’s future heads to special council vote As debate intensifies over the future of Dallas City Hall, Mayor Eric Johnson has called a special City Council meeting for next week that could determine whether the nearly 50‑year‑old building is preserved or torn down, prompting residents like Ben Hutchison to visit and photograph the iconic structure amid concerns it may not survive; Hutchison said he worries the city is too quick to demolish historic sites, while council members prepare to consider authorizing City Manager Kimberly Bizor to move forward with next steps in the building’s fate.