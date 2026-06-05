Dallas City Council to decide next week on costly City Hall repair or relocation plan Dallas City Council will take up the future of City Hall next Wednesday, weighing whether to repair the aging building or pursue the mayor’s push to move out and sell the land. New estimates put basic repairs — without modernization — at $531 million to $611 million over the next decade. Mayor Eric Johnson argues the cost is too high and wants the site redeveloped instead. Council members will consider multiple proposals, including authorizing the city manager to explore redevelopment or moving forward with phased repairs. Please confirm all political details with a trusted local source.