Dallas activist challenges erroneous voter‑death listing A Dallas immigration‑rights advocate is calling on the Texas Secretary of State to explain why his voter registration was canceled after the state incorrectly listed him as deceased. He says the error raises broader concerns about improper voter roll purges, noting Texas’ past attempts to remove large numbers of minority voters. The Secretary of State’s office did not respond to requests for comment, though a local elections official confirmed the cancellation was made in error.