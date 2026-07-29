Cowboys training camp opens with drama-free George Pickens, Dak Prescott's birthday, high expectatio The Dallas Cowboys kicked off training camp in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday with an energized offense LED by quarterback Dak Prescott, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on the practice field. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens catching passes and no contract distractions surrounding Pickens, head coach Brian Achottenheimer praised the veteran receiver's focus, calling him as "dialed in" as he's been since arriving in Dallas.