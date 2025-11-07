Cowboys’ Solomon Thomas turns family tragedy into fight against suicide Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas knows the pain of losing a loved one to suicide. After his sister Ella died in 2018 at just 24 years old, his parents launched a nonprofit in her honor, dedicated to saving young lives and addressing mental health in communities of color. Their mission has taken on renewed urgency in the wake of teammate Marshawn Kneeland’s death, underscoring what they call a public health crisis that claims the lives of young people every single day.