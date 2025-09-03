Cowboys prepare for season opener against defending champs amid low expectations and high hopes With the NFL season set to begin, the Dallas Cowboys departed for Philadelphia ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Despite widespread doubt about their chances, the team remains optimistic, citing a healthy Dak Prescott and strong chemistry between receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Players say offseason work has them ready to start fast, even as the controversy surrounding the Micah Parsons trade continues to loom over the team.