Court order delays Dallas City Hall vote as debate over redevelopment intensifies A scheduled vote on the future of Dallas City Hall was halted by a court order, but that didn’t stop hours of debate at Wednesday’s city council meeting. Former council members, business leaders, and residents offered sharply different views on whether the city should redevelop the current City Hall site or maintain it as the center of local government. The Dallas Regional Chamber voiced support for redevelopment, calling it a key step for the city’s growth. With the vote postponed, council members now face mounting pressure to decide how Dallas should move forward. For confirmation of details, check a trusted local news source.