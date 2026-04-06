Cooler temperatures hit North Texas before climbing back into 80s late week Highs will be just a few degrees above the average of 74° at 72° later on Monday. Expect highs to climb back above average by Wednesday. The workweek stays dry and quiet. Rain chances pick up again toward the end of the workweek and into the weekend. There's a possibility of showers and storms on Friday, with increased chances for thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. FULL FORECAST: https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/dallas-tx-weather-fort-worth-forecast-temperatures-dfw-april-6/