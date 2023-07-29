Watch CBS News

Cool off with the kids at The Cove in Little Elm

The Cove in Little Elm is an indoor waterpark with unique slides, cabanas, a retractable roof and even a rock climbing wall in a pool. It's a great way to wrap up summer with the kids without enduring triple-digit heat.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.