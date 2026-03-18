Compact homes offer affordable path to ownership in fast‑growing Princeton With North Texas home prices averaging in the mid‑to‑high $300,000s, some buyers are turning to compact homes as a more affordable way to own property. In Princeton — one of the region’s fastest‑growing cities — a master‑planned community is offering small, efficient homes around 650 square feet for roughly $160,000. For buyers like DJ Price, the setup provides a one‑bedroom, two‑bath layout with a loft and access to city amenities at a fraction of traditional home costs.