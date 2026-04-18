Cold front drops temps sharply; wind chills near freezing by early Sunday Rain chances are fading this evening, but temperatures are falling fast behind a strong cold front that moved through North Texas earlier today. Conditions are now about 30 degrees colder than this time yesterday, with lingering drizzle, mist and breezy winds. Overnight wind chills could dip near freezing in parts of the region. Highs will rebound into the 70s Sunday through midweek before a more noticeable warm‑up late in the week.