Coach says Iran's World Cup team was ordered out of the U.S. after Monday night's match The team's coach did not say who ordered the Iranian members to leave earlier than they expected. Back in May, the president of the Iran football federation announced Iran's home base would move from Tuscon, Arizona to Mexico because of uncertainty in the Middle East. The team's coach says travel disruptions have not allowed the athletes to recover properly. Iran is scheduled to play against Belgium on Sunday.