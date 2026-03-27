Child and woman killed in Haltom City shooting; suspect takes own life Police in Haltom City say a deadly confrontation unfolded Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a Birdville ISD stadium. Investigators report that an adult male drove up and got into some kind of altercation with two women sitting inside another vehicle. He opened fire, killing both women — one of them a kindergarten student. Officers say the man then took his own life. Three people are dead, and the community is reeling as police continue piecing together what led to the violence.