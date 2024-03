Chick-fil-A ending "no antibiotics ever" policy After a decade, Chick-fil-A is doing away with its "no antibiotics ever" promise. The fast food giant is using a different standard: "No antibiotics important to human medicine". That's the standard recognized by the USDA and the World Health Organization. Several companies ditched chicken fed with antibiotics, but in recent months have started using them again because the chicken supply is low.