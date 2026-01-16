Celina ISD releases 85‑page report detailing oversight questions in former coach’s abuse case Celina ISD released an 85‑page independent report late today detailing how the district handled former coach and teacher Caleb Elliott, who is now accused of multiple counts of child sexual abuse. The heavily redacted document outlines key interactions involving Elliott, his supervising principal, and his father, former athletic director Bill Elliott, raising new questions about hiring decisions, oversight, and communication within the district.