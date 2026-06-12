CBS Texas Party Bus rolls into Klyde Warren Park as World Cup excitement builds The CBS News Texas World Cup Party Bus made its way to Klyde Warren Park on Wednesday as North Texas geared up for another night of World Cup festivities, with live shots showing the stage set for a watch party as the U.S. men’s national team prepared to face Paraguay; reporters joked about evading an “all‑points bulletin” while arriving alongside former players and fans, adding to the growing energy ahead of the tournament’s first Dallas‑area matches.