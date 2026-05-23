Carry the Load walk in Fort Worth honors fallen veterans and first responders Several hundred people walked a three‑mile loop through Trinity Park in Fort Worth for Carry the Load, an event dedicated to remembering fallen service members and first responders. Many participants wore photos of loved ones on their backs. Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia addressed the crowd, telling them that in public service “you will laugh together… you will cry together,” words that resonated with the veterans, military members, police officers and firefighters taking part.