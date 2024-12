Cara Caters receives $1,000 donation as part of CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving As the season of giving is underway, CBS News Texas has teamed up with Tom Thumb, Albertsons and the Dallas Cowboys to highlight nonprofits making a difference in their communities year-round, while offering a $1,000 donation. Among them is Cara Caters, a one-year-old nonprofit in Ellis County already making huge strides in reducing hunger.