Camp Mystic's future in limbo amid hearings in Austin Hearings in Austin continued Tuesday as the future of Camp Mystic, the summer camp were 27 people were killed during a devasting 2025 flood, remains in limbo. On Monday, current camp director Edward Eastland testified in a court hearing about preserving damaged areas of the camp's grounds as evidence in several lawsuits filed by families of the victims of the July 4th disaster on the banks of the Guadalupe River. A judge last month ordered the camp to preserve those areas, and camp operators have appealed. The groups were back in court Monday for further testimony about the camp and what happened there before and during the flood.