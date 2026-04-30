Camp Mystic halts summer reopening effort following emotional testimony Camp Mystic has reversed its plan to reopen this summer after the July 4th flood that killed 25 girls and two counselors, a decision praised by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and welcomed by victims’ families. The Eastland family, which has owned the century‑old camp for generations, testified before a joint House-Senate committee this week, where Edward Eastland delivered an emotional apology. Although the camp had hoped to host 850 campers this season, state officials recently flagged major deficiencies in its emergency preparedness plan, prompting the owners to withdraw their application and halt reopening efforts while investigations and community grief continue.