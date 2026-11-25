Breaking: Weatherford Aerospace fire update A shelter-in-place order has been lifted after crews battled a large fire at Weatherford Aerospace on Wednesday morning, city officials said. According to Weatherford Fire Department Chief Jonathon Peacock, just before 7 a.m., crews were called to the building in the 600 block of West 3rd Street. When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy fire involving the maintenance shed, three residual water-holding tanks, and two chemical tanks: one containing hydrochloric acid and the other containing nitric acid. More