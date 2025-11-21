Brady Bunch house opens to public 50 years after sitcom debut Fifty years after The Brady Bunch first aired, the iconic Los Angeles home featured in the sitcom is bustling again. Known as one of the most photographed houses in the city, the property has opened to the public for the first time, with tickets selling out quickly. While only the exterior was used for the show, HGTV purchased the mid‑century home in 2018 and recreated the interior to match the beloved TV set, including features that never existed in the original structure.