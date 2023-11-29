Watch CBS News

Bond increased after deputy was shot

Tarrant County Deputy Brant Brown remains in ICU at JPS Hospital after he was shot at a credit union in Fort Worth Monday night. The man accused of shooting him is Leland Williams, whose bond is now set to $1,000,000.
