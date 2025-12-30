Body found during search for missing teen near San Antonio Investigators say they have found a body during their search for 19-year-old Camila Olmos. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says search crews had returned to an area of tall grass on Tuesday when they found the body. We're told that the area is a few hundred yards from Olmos' home. It will now be up to the Bexar County Medical Examiner to confirm the identity of the body found. It will now be up to the bexar county medical examiner to confirm the identity of the body found.