BMW Dallas Marathon spotlights children’s resilience through Scottish Rite stories of strength As runners prepare for the BMW Dallas Marathon, organizers highlight that not all victories happen on the course. Proceeds benefit Scottish Rite for Children, which is spotlighting young patients whose resilience inspires participants. One patient shared her journey with scoliosis surgery, describing the fear, support, and recovery that turned a daunting challenge into triumph. Her strength serves as a reminder that true champions are found far beyond the finish line.