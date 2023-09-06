Watch CBS News

Benbrook Lake biking path will stay open longer

A popular biking path at Benbrook Lake scheduled to close will now stay open a little while longer. The closure has been delayed until January 1, after a compromise between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a cyclist community.
