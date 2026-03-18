Beloved bald eagle pair Nick and Nora hatch new eaglet at White Rock Lake The famous bald eagle pair known as Nick and Nora have welcomed at least one new eaglet at White Rock Lake, drawing bird watchers and photographers from across Dallas. The parents were spotted tending the nest Tuesday, marking their third hatching at the lake in recent years. While the growing family is a major attraction, wildlife enthusiasts are reminding visitors to keep a respectful distance to protect the eagles as the eaglets begin to emerge from the nest.