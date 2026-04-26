Baseball‑size hail shatters panels, damages cars as storms hit Dallas‑area neighborhoods While much of the attention remains on the deadly tornadoes in Wise and Parker counties, parts of the Metroplex are also dealing with significant hail damage. In southwest Dallas, hail up to baseball size shattered solar panels, dented cars and tore into roofs. Communities in Duncanville and Fort Worth were hit especially hard, with the popular West Seventh area seeing widespread damage as powerful winds and large hail moved through.