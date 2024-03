Barbie's new "roll model" dolls feature Viola Davis, Helen Mirren, Kylie Minogue, among others Mattel announced eight new Barbies are about to hit store shelves to kick off the 65th anniversary of Barbie and coincide with International Women's Day on Friday. Barbie's anniversary is Saturday. The dolls are based on famous women including Viola Davis, Helen Mirren, Kylie Minogue, and Shania Twain.