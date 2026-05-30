Watch CBS News

Atmos Energy faces first lawsuit after Dallas apartment explosion

A resident injured in the deadly Dallas apartment explosion has filed the first lawsuit against Atmos Energy, accusing the utility of failing to warn tenants about a gas leak and failing to monitor dangerous conditions. The man says he woke after a night shift to a loud blast, fire, and smoke, escaping with his roommate but suffering burns and smoke inhalation. Investigators continue to examine what caused the explosion that killed three and injured five.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue