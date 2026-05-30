Atmos Energy faces first lawsuit after Dallas apartment explosion A resident injured in the deadly Dallas apartment explosion has filed the first lawsuit against Atmos Energy, accusing the utility of failing to warn tenants about a gas leak and failing to monitor dangerous conditions. The man says he woke after a night shift to a loud blast, fire, and smoke, escaping with his roommate but suffering burns and smoke inhalation. Investigators continue to examine what caused the explosion that killed three and injured five.