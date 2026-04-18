Athlete dies during swim portion of Ironman Texas as crews battle murky lake conditions An athlete competing in Ironman Texas outside Houston died Saturday during the swimming portion of the race at Lake Woodlands. Dive teams responded within minutes after a swimmer was reported missing, but officials said it took several hours for sonar boats to locate and recover the body due to extremely murky water conditions. Authorities noted that Lake Woodlands typically does not allow swimming because of visibility issues, and events like Ironman require special permission to use it.