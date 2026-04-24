At least 17 tornadoes tear through northern Oklahoma, leaving neighborhoods shredded Northern Oklahoma is surveying widespread destruction after a violent overnight tornado outbreak that produced reports of up to 17 twisters across the region. Video from the storms shows a massive black funnel ripping apart homes and tossing vehicles, while another pair of tornadoes appeared to merge near a wind farm. Many residents say daylight was the first time they could fully grasp the scale of the damage. In hard‑hit Enid, entire neighborhoods were left decimated, with families returning to find homes splintered and debris fields stretching for blocks.