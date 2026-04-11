Artemis II crew returns to Houston, reflects on 10‑day mission around the moon The four astronauts of Artemis II arrived back in Texas tonight, greeted by cheers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The crew reunited with family and shared emotional reflections from their 10‑day journey around the moon, describing Earth as a “lifeboat” suspended in darkness and speaking about the difficulty of being more than 200,000 miles from home. They emphasized gratitude for the experience and the perspective it gave them on humanity and connection.