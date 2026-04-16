Artemis II crew reflects on historic lunar mission after return to Earth Nearly a week after returning from their historic trip around the Moon, the four‑member Artemis II crew reflected on the mission, telling reporters they’re still adjusting to life back on Earth and remain bonded by the experience. NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, described the mission as a true team effort and joked about the quirks of living in close quarters during their journey.