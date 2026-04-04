Artemis II astronauts pass halfway point to the moon NASA says the Artemis II crew has passed the halfway mark between Earth and the moon, releasing new images of Earth from the capsule. Speaking with CBS News from Mission Control in Houston, the astronauts said the mission has already shown them things they’ve never experienced, even after years on the space station. They reflected on what it means to be together in space and apart from loved ones as they prepare to swing behind the far side of the moon.