Artemis II astronauts celebrate mission with NYSE visit and CBS appearance The Artemis II crew spent the day celebrating their successful mission, starting with a stop at CBS Mornings, where they were greeted with cheers and discussed their historic trip around the Moon. Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen shared highlights of launch, re‑entry, and the moment their parachutes deployed. The astronauts then visited the New York Stock Exchange, taking part in the ceremonial bell ringing and signing the guest book.