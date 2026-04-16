Arlington man with Parkinson’s finds brief relief through mix of faith and science The Dallas Area Parkinson’s Society says about 15,000 North Texans are living with the disease, and one Arlington man is showing how a mix of faith and science has brought him moments of relief. Bud Lovell, 70, spent his life repairing radios and machines, but Parkinson’s brought him something he couldn’t fix — his own hands. He said he first noticed symptoms when he lost his sense of smell and later experienced tremors under stress.