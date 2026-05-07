Apple agrees to $250 million settlement over iPhone 16 AI marketing claims Apple has agreed to a $250 million settlement in a class‑action lawsuit alleging it misled customers about the AI capabilities of the iPhone 16. The suit claimed Apple marketed “Apple Intelligence” and an enhanced Siri even though those features were not available when the phone launched in 2024. Apple says it has since delivered more than 20 Apple Intelligence features through software updates. The settlement covers all iPhone 16 models and some iPhone 15 models, with eligible users expected to receive $25 to $95 if the agreement is approved.