Americans evacuated from cruise ship hit by deadly hantavirus outbreak head back to U.S. Seventeen Americans are returning to the U.S. after being evacuated from a cruise ship off the Canary Islands following a deadly hantavirus outbreak. The passengers were flown out on a specialized aircraft after the vessel anchored in Tenerife, where more than 100 people onboard were impacted. Health officials say the risk to the public remains low, even as passengers undergo quarantine and isolation measures reminiscent of the COVID era.